A former police constable would have been dismissed if he was still serving, a misconduct hearing has found

PC Paul Onslow, formerly attached to South East Command Unit, appeared at a misconduct hearing on November 23 to answer allegations that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a victim of crime between 7 August 2019 and 1 October 2021.

His conduct was found to breach the standards of professional behaviour, in respect of authority, respect and courtesy.

The panel, chaired by Maurice Cohen, found the allegations proven at gross misconduct and ruled that PC Onslow would have been dismissed had he still been serving.

*Commander Trevor Lawry, in charge of policing in SE BCU, said:* “It is unacceptable for any police officer to use his position in begin a relationship.

“Police officers have a privileged position of power and they need to maintain the upmost level of conduct at all times.”