During the evening of 2 October 2020, MD Wahiduzzaman Akanda was at his place of work where he pressured the victim into drinking alcohol. She repeatedly refused but he made her drink a mix of cocktails and shots, to the point that she was sick.

The 39-year-old then followed her into the female toilets where he sexually assaulted her in spite of her telling him to stop. She was heard crying by another person who attempted to check on her welfare, but Akanda told them that she was fine and this person left.

When Akanda left the toilet, the victim locked herself in a cubicle and called police before leaving the premises. Akanda was located and arrested on the following day.

He was charged with two sexual assaults but pleaded not guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and following a trial he was found guilty. On Wednesday 28 February 2024, Akanda, formally of Railway Street, Gillingham, was jailed.

Detective Sergeant Emma Crombie said: ‘Akanda targeted his victim and sexually assaulted her when she was at her most vulnerable.

‘He encouraged and pressured her to drink alcohol, despite her saying no repeatedly. He knew she was intoxicated and unable to fend him off and isolated her in order to carry out his despicable attack.

‘I want to commend the victim in not only reporting his offending but ensuring her account was heard. By denying the allegations, Akanda made the victim relive her ordeal and put her through the trauma of a trial. Her courage, however, has ensured that he has been held accountable for his actions and protected other potential victims from this predator.’