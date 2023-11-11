A Henfield man who stabbed two men when he was interrupted breaking into their house has been jailed

Lee Tidy, 24, of North Mead in Henfield, broke into a house in Henfield Common South on the night of 4 February. One of the occupants – a 90-year-old man – heard him enter through a first-storey window and confronted him on the landing. He was tackled to the floor and stabbed in the neck, but managed to shout for help. A second occupant – a 61-year-old man – ran upstairs but was also stabbed in the neck by Tidy. Tidy stole a set of car keys and fled the property via a conservatory window, injuring his hand and leaving a trail of blood in his wake. He was located in a property linked to him, covered in blood with a bandaged hand and a small quantity of cannabis. He was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis). At Lewes Crown Court on 25 August, Tidy was found guilty of all charges. At the same court on Thursday (9 November), Tidy was sentenced to 23 years in prison and told he must serve at least two thirds of his sentence before being eligible for parole.