A loud Explosion reported at North Greenwich Transport Interchange causes alarm

A loud explosion and subsequent smoke emission occurred at the North Greenwich Transport Interchange London Underground (Underground Station) today, causing immediate concern among commuters and onlookers.

At just after 6pm on October 28, 2023, an explosion was reported from within the premises. According to initial reports, the explosion emanated from an air conditioning unit located inside the Greggs store within the transport interchange.

The incident prompted a swift response from emergency services and authorities. The explosion was followed by smoke emission in the ticket hall area, although it was later reported that the smoke had ceased. The exact cause of the explosion and the extent of any damage or injuries, if any, are yet to be confirmed.

Transport for London (TfL) and the Police have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the explosion, assess any potential risks, and ensure the safety of the public.

Commuters and individuals in the vicinity are urged to exercise caution and stay updated with official announcements regarding the incident. Further information regarding the incident, its impact, and any precautionary measures will be communicated as soon as it becomes available.