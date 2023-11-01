A major incident has been declared by The Hampshire & IOW Resilience forum from midnight to support preparations for the impact of Storm Ciarán

With very strong winds of up to 80mph expected in coastal areas on the island and across the south of the mainland area from tonight through to Thursday, there is a risk of damage to buildings and falling trees leading to a potential risk to life.

Storm Ciarán is expected to reach Southampton this evening at around 6pm. Yellow warnings for wind and rain have been issued by the Met Office through to Thursday night, with an amber warning for wind currently predicted between 6am and 5pm on Thursday.

The best places to stay up to date are over on our social channels Facebook, X and Nextdoor and our news page. We will be updating them regularly as the weather changes.

From midnight tonight, those who live or work in what are likely to be the worst affected areas (as determined by the Amber weather warning issued by the Met Office) are advised to travel with care avoiding, as far as possible, coastal and wooded areas and open spaces whilst winds are. People are also advised to check transport operator (rail, ferry and bus) websites and social media channels for any updates before travelling.

The Itchen Bridge will be closed today from 7pm due to the expected high winds posing a risk of injury and to life and reopening the bridge will be kept under review.

Schools

School Crossing Patrols will be suspended on Thursday 2 November. Your school will let you know via your parent portal or other communication channels if it will be closing. You can stay up to date on our schools closures page here.

Travel

Extra highways crews are on standby to respond to the impact of Storm Ciarán and clear excess water and tree debris, prioritising main routes and routes to critical services.

To report a highways issue:

Southampton roads: Road maintenance (southampton.gov.uk)

Hampshire roads: Roads and road maintenance | Hampshire County Council (hants.gov.uk)

Please follow the signage on key routes into the city for up to the minute information and check transport operator websites and social media before travelling for updates to bus, rail and ferry services.. You can also follow SCCHighways on X here for updates regarding road closures related to the adverse weather conditions.

Waste Services

Scheduled waste collections will be suspended on Thursday 2 November due to the high winds posing a risk of potential injury. Please do not put your refuse out. We will update our social channels for rescheduled collections.

Flooding

See advice on how to prepare for flooding and check for updates relating to flood alerts for the area, can be found on this webpage.

The flood alerts in place for Southampton Water and Mansbridge and Riverside Park remain in place and you can see current and forecast flood risk.

There is the potential for surface water flooding on low lying areas and open spaces. For assistance in the event of flooding call 0345 988 1188 or text 0345 602 6340. Please use the 999-emergency number only if there is an immediate risk to life.

We are actively monitoring key routes including West Quay Road, Thomas Lewis Way, Mansbridge Road, Paynes Road and Woodmill Lane to maintain access and respond to flooding incidents as necessary. Please report incidents of flooding on our website.

Parks and Open Spaces

We are advising residents to take care, avoid woodland areas and parks due to expected high winds of up 80mph as well as coastal areas and paths along the rivers and to not enter flood water as it may conceal hidden dangers. You can report fallen trees on our website.

We are also advising residents to tie down, move or bring inside any garden furniture, parasols, children’s toys and especially trampolines, tents, tarpaulins or other loose, lightweight items outside as well as move all bins and other outdoor containers to a safe, sheltered place where possible. Be careful not to touch any electrical/telephone cables that have been blown down or are still hanging and do not go outside to repair damage while the storm is in progress.

Emergencies and Useful Information

If you have an urgent medical problem and you are not sure what to do, call 111 or visit 111 online at 111.nhs.uk. Urgent Treatment Centres and pharmacies are equipped to deal with minor injuries, such as cuts or sprains.

Please only go to a hospital’s Emergency Department for life-threatening accidents and emergencies. Find details of pharmacies and Urgent Treatment Centres online.

You can also download the Healthier Together app for advice if you have children or carer responsibilities. The app can help you decide whether you can self-care at home or if you need help, and which service is best for the needs of children aged up to 18. It also provides advice and guidance for pregnant women.

For more information on local health services and getting the right care for your needs, please click here.

Save the emergency numbers of electricity, 105, Water, 0330 303 0368, and gas, 0800 111 999, in case of outages. If you are elderly, disabled or with very young children you may also wish to register with your utility companies’ Priority Services Register for additional support.