A man and a woman have been charged with a total of seven shoplifting offences after they targeted supermarkets across Kent to steal alcohol worth almost £2,500

It is reported that between 15 October and 6 December 2023 the suspects either acted alone or as a couple to steal from Sainsbury’s stores in Tonbridge and Tunbridge Wells, as well as a Waitrose in Kings Hill. During this time, around 50 bottles of spirits are alleged to have been stolen.

Mirela Durac, 33, of Plaistow High Street, London was arrested on Wednesday 6 December and she was later charged with five counts of theft. Leonard-Marius Durac, 34, also of Plaistow High Street, was arrested the same day and he was charged with two counts of theft.

Both suspects are bailed to appear before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 3 January 2024.