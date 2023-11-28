A man from Melksham has been sentenced to 34 months for stalking and threats to kill

Jamie Suggitt, 34, was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court on Friday (24/11) after pleading guilty to the offences, as well as criminal damage.

Local Crime Investigator Debbie Quayle, at Wiltshire Police said: “I would like to thank the bravery of Suggitt’s victim for coming forward. Without her we would not have been able to bring the defendant to justice.

“Suggitt would watch and follow his victim, communicating what he would do to her if she told anyone. It took a lot of courage for her to work with us and she was afraid of the repercussions.

“Wiltshire Police will not tolerate this type of behaviour, and take any reports of stalking and threats very seriously.”

Someone you know could be stalking you; an ex partner or a person you were friends with, or it might be a stranger. If it’s someone you know, or knew, it doesn’t mean that it’s your fault; it’s still stalking and it’s an offence.

It’s stalking if the unwanted behaviour has happened more than once.

If the behaviour you’re experiencing is:

Fixated

Obsessive

Unwanted

Repeated

You can report the crime or you can contact the National Stalking Helpline for more advice.