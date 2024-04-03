A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction

Prasath Yasasvin, from north Swindon appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court earlier today. He has been remanded in custody and due to appear at Swindon Crown Court on March 26.

It follows allegations that a man tried to persuade two young girls into his vehicle on Redhouse Way at around 7.20pm on Monday (01/04).

Supt Guy Elkins said: “I’d like to thank the members of the public who called this incident in to us. We take incidents like this extremely seriously and understand the concern it will raise within the local community.

If you see anything that does not seem right please let us know by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. It’s important that police and communities work together to tackle crime.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.