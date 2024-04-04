UK News in Pictures

A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre

A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre

Man in custody following Goole assault

M25 Closed as Accident Sees Car Roll Down Embankment After Flipping Over Crash Barrier

A man has been jailed after he assaulted an innocent teenager in Basingstoke

A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre

A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre

Swindon Magazine Cover

Prinse Kessie, 32, of Prospero Way, north Swindon was arrested following an incident in the Regents Street area on March 23.

He appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court yesterday (04/04) and was remanded in custody until May 3 when he will appear at Swindon Crown Court.

If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault there are many different ways you can report it to the police. We have specially trained officers and partner organisations here to listen and work together to support you in any way we can. 

