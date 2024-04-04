A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre

Prinse Kessie, 32, of Prospero Way, north Swindon was arrested following an incident in the Regents Street area on March 23.
He appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court yesterday (04/04) and was remanded in custody until May 3 when he will appear at Swindon Crown Court.
