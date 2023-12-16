A man from Swindon has been found guilty of raping a woman in 2016

Carl Wallis, 38, of Brookdene, was found guilty at Swindon Crown Court today after a three day trial.

Wallis was arrested following a non-recent video being discovered on an old phone of him having sexual intercourse with the victim while she was passed out, and unresponsive.

In a Victim Personal Statement she said: “The day I found the video and pictures on the mobile phone … I was in total shock. I did not know what to think or feel, I felt completely numb. I could not believe what I had just seen I felt sick.

“I feel dirty and humiliated… I will never be free from the monster.”

Detective Constable Anna McCormack said: “I would like to praise the victim in this case for having the courage and conviction to see this through, without her we would not have been able to seek justice.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and tell someone, even if the offence took place some time ago. We understand it can be difficult. You might not be completely sure what happened or how to talk about it, but we have trained officers and partner organisations that are here to listen and work together to support you in any way we can.

“Importantly, your information could help us bring the offender to justice and make sure you, and other people in a similar situation, are kept safe.”

