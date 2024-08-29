A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival on Monday

Rumarni Tuitt, 18 of Waltham Forest was charged on Wednesday with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 26 September.

Background

At 7.55pm on Monday, 26 August officers deployed in Canal Way, W10 as part of the Carnival policing operation responded to a stabbing.

An 18-year-old man had been stabbed, sustaining a number of injuries including a serious wound to the stomach.

The officers called for the urgent assistance of paramedics and gave lifesaving medical support until they arrived. They were supported by medics from London’s Air Ambulance.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable, but critical condition.

Tuitt was arrested at the scene of the incident and was taken into custody for questioning prior to being charged on Wednesday.

Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case. Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings.