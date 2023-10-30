Today: October 30, 2023

A man has appeared in court charged with burglary at a primary school

A suspect remains in custody after a man was stabbed

Troy Russell, 27, of Sherbourne Drive, was arrested yesterday (29/10) following a burglary at Old Sarum Primary School during which laptops and tablets were stolen.

Russell was arrested and has since been charged with burglary and two counts of theft.

He appeared at Salisbury Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody to appear at Salisbury Crown Court on December 1.

Insp Tina Osborn said: “This arrest was made as a result of some great proactive policing by officers who were on patrol in the local area at the time. We do not underestimate the impact incidents of this nature can have on a local community and will always take reports seriously.”

