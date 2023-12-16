A man has been charged following a disturbance at a property in Snodland

Kent Police was called to a residential address in Holborough Road at around 2.35pm on Thursday 14 December 2023, following a report a woman had been assaulted. Patrols, including armed officers, attended the scene where it is alleged a man was acting in a threatening manner. A suspect who was known to the victim was later arrested and taken into custody. Officers also seized an air weapon.

Johnathon Mborah, of Wyther Park Crescent, Leeds, West Yorkshire, was later charged by investigators from West Kent CID with assault by beating, criminal damage to a door and internal furnishings, violence to secure entry to a premises, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause others to fear violence and using or threating unlawful violence. The 38-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 16 December.