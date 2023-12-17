A man has been charged in connection with a road traffic collision in Thornton Heath that left a woman seriously injured

Police were called at approximately 11.20pm on Tuesday, 12 December to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike in London Road, Thornton Heath.

The rider of the motorbike, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition is not life-threatening but potentially life-changing. She remains in hospital.

Kane Davies-Parkes, 27 (04.10.96), of Westbury Road, Croydon, was arrested on Friday, 15 December and has been remanded to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 18 December, charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit urge any witnesses or those who might have dash cam footage to call them on 0208 285 1574 quoting CAD 7723/12Dec.

Alternatively call 101 or post @MetCC. To give information 100% anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.