A man has been charged with attempted murder, following an assault against an Essex Police officer in Canvey

Whilst responding to a report in the area at around 4am on Saturday, 4 November, a Police Constable was assaulted. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

A man was arrested at the scene.

David, Coe, 45 of First Avenue, Canvey Island has been charged with attempted murder in connection with this investigation.

He has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Southend Magistrates Court on Monday, 6 November.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Waldie said:

“Officers from our Castle Point and Rochford Criminal Investigation Department have carried out a thorough investigation working with the Crown Prosecution Service to secure the charge.”

“The safety of our officers and of the public is our priority. The officer was responding to concerns from the public and was assaulted on arrival. This is totally unacceptable.”

“Assaults against police officers should never be accepted as part of the job we do, and we will continue to support this officer whilst he recovers.”