A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash involving eight vehicles

Emergency services were called to the Nuthall Road junction with Western Boulevard in Broxtowe on Tuesday after a car crashed into the back of a queue of cars at a red traffic light.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital and died the following day, while a woman remained in hospital with serious injuries.
Rowan Grant, of Melford Road in Bilborough, Nottingham, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed and uninsured, and causing death by driving whilst disqualified.
The 34-year-old was also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.
Police said there were six vehicles queueing at a set of red lights when another car collided into the back of one, at about 12:30pm
Another car in the carriageway opposite veered off the road in an attempt to avoid the impact and hit a garden wall.
The force said Mr Grant had been remanded into custody and was due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court in January.
Det Sgt Paul Clark said: “As we secure these charges, our thoughts remain with the deceased man’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.
“They continue to be supported by our specially trained officers.”