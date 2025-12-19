A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash involving eight vehicles

Emergency services were called to the Nuthall Road junction with Western Boulevard in Broxtowe on Tuesday after a car crashed into the back of a queue of cars at a red traffic light.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital and died the following day, while a woman remained in hospital with serious injuries.

Rowan Grant, of Melford Road in Bilborough, Nottingham, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed and uninsured, and causing death by driving whilst disqualified.