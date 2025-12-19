Watch Live

HORROR CRASH A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash involving eight vehicles

  • Updated: 10:05
  • , 19 December 2025
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash involving eight vehicles

Emergency services were called to the Nuthall Road junction with Western Boulevard in Broxtowe on Tuesday after a car crashed into the back of a queue of cars at a red traffic light.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital and died the following day, while a woman remained in hospital with serious injuries.

Rowan Grant, of Melford Road in Bilborough, Nottingham, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed and uninsured, and causing death by driving whilst disqualified.

The 34-year-old was also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

Police said there were six vehicles queueing at a set of red lights when another car collided into the back of one, at about 12:30pm

Another car in the carriageway opposite veered off the road in an attempt to avoid the impact and hit a garden wall.

The force said Mr Grant had been remanded into custody and was due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court in January.

Det Sgt Paul Clark said: “As we secure these charges, our thoughts remain with the deceased man’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

“They continue to be supported by our specially trained officers.”

