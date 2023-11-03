A man has been charged with robbery following an incident in Canterbury High Street

At around 5.25pm on Tuesday 31 October 2023, a teenage boy reported that he was threatened by someone carrying a possible weapon and gave him £10 in cash.

Kent Police received reports from the area and attended, arresting a man at the scene and seizing an imitation firearm.

Esmatullah Sharfi has since been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The 31-year-old, of no fixed abode, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 2 November and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 4 December.