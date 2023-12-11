A man has been found guilty of murder after he killed a mother of two

Alberto Fioletti, aged 31 and of Fordingbridge, was found guilty on Friday 8 December 2023 of murder following a four-week trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.

On Friday 12 May 2023, the defendant and the victim – 34-year-old Stephanie Hodgkinson from Bournemouth – arranged to meet at the victim’s home address in Rosemount Road to discuss their relationship.

Fioletti was seen on CCTV heading toward the address a few minutes before 12pm.

The ambulance service received an emergency call at 12.17pm from the defendant stating “I killed my girlfriend” and the police were notified. He also indicated that he had injured himself.

Officers attended, forced entry and very sadly, Stephanie was found dead inside the property having sustained a number of stab wounds.

Fioletti was also present at the address. He was treated by paramedics, arrested and taken to hospital for treatment to stomach wounds. He remained in the hospital under arrest and police guard until Wednesday 24 May 2023.

When Fioletti was assessed as able to be discharged from the hospital, he was brought to custody where he was interviewed by detectives. The defendant admitted that he was responsible for Stephanie’s death. He had become angry after Stephanie had ended their seven-month relationship.

A post-mortem examination found that Stephanie died as a result of stab wounds to the chest.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Dorset Police was authorised to charge Fioletti with the murder of Stephanie Hodgkinson.

He is due to be sentenced on Monday 15th January 2024.