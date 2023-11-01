A man has been jailed after a jury found him guilty of a violent assault in Brent

Abdi Hassan, 27 of Janson Close, Brent was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment, with an extended four year licence, at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, 30 October. He had been found guilty of GBH, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon following the conclusion of a trial at Harrow Crown Court in June 2023.

The court heard how Hassan was part of a group of three men who lured their victim – a man in his 20s – into Neasden Recreation Ground in Neasden in December 2021 on the pretence of selling him crypto currency.

Once inside the park, Hassan and his two accomplices attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground. Hassan produced a Rambo knife and inflicted multiple injuries on the man, slashing him on the back, arms and legs, before throwing him into a nearby lake.

Fast time intelligence work identified Hassan as being involved and he was arrested.



PC Gulennur Gaygusuz of the North West Command Unit said: “This was a particularly violent attack on a defenseless man who was left injured and traumatized after being thrown in freezing water in the middle of winter.

“Hassan inflicted knife injuries on the victim, repeatedly slashing him during a sustained attack, causing long-term psychological trauma. Work continues to bring the two other people responsible to justice.”