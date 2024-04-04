A man has been jailed after he assaulted an innocent teenager in Basingstoke

Jordan House, 23, of Merton Road, Basingstoke, attacked the 18-year-old man on Oakridge Road at approximately 11pm on Friday 29 December last year.

The victim, who was not known to House, suffered significant facial injuries, including a broken orbital bone, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Winchester Crown Court heard the attack was carried out after someone had allegedly stolen House’s girlfriend’s scooter along the same road a few days earlier.

House saw the victim on the road, and violently assaulted him, despite the victim having nothing to do with the previous incident, the court heard.

House pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for three years and six months at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday 26 March.