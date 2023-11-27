A man has been jailed after he brutally attacked two women in the Kensington and Chelsea area as the Met tackles violence against women and girls across the capital

Karl Mark Giddings of no fixed address, was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment and a further five years’ on licence at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, 24 November.

He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent at the same court on Tuesday, 8 August.

Giddings brutally attacked the victim on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 at a friend’s address in Kensington and Chelsea – he had met her about a year before the attack, when both of them were homeless. It transpired he had preyed on her vulnerabilities. She was found curled up on the floor of a carpark the day after the attack by a homeless charity worker.

He had punched her numerous times in the face and on her body and kicked her in the head whilst threatening to blind her. The court heard that when officers first visited the victim, she was unable to speak properly due to the multiple cuts on her face, along with two black eyes. She was barely recognisable due to the injuries she had sustained at the hand of Giddings and had to receive medical care from an eye and facial specialist.

On Friday, 20 January 2023 Giddings attacked another woman whom he had known for about 20 years. The victim endured around five hours of extreme violence, with Giddings slamming her head against a wall and hitting her body with such force that her ribs cracked. He also poured petrol on her and rubbed it into her eyes.

Police were called and urgent enquiries were undertaken to track down Giddings, including the assistance of other police constabularies.

On Friday, 10 February Giddings was apprehended in a communal area of a block of flats in Alfred Road, Kensington and Chelsea.

Both victim-survivors were supported by specialist officers throughout the investigation and the criminal justice process.

Detective Constable Dax Borcha, from Central West Basic Command, said: “Both victims have shown tremendous strength and courage throughout this investigation.

“Giddings is clearly an extremely dangerous man. I am pleased our investigation has resulted in him being jailed for a considerable amount of time and I hope today’s result shows just how committed we are to bringing predatory offenders to justice.”

