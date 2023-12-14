A man has been jailed following an assault in Bournemouth that left a man with serious injuries



Michael Parker, aged 33 and of Grosvenor Gardens in Bournemouth, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Tuesday 12 December 2023. He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment after being convicted following a trial of wounding with intent, having earlier pleaded guilty to a separate count of grievous bodily harm and assault by beating.



At around 9.40pm on Thursday 30 June 2022, the victim, a man aged in his 60s, was outside the Marroy’s Public House in Christchurch Road when he engaged in conversation with Parker.



When the victim approached Parker, he was headbutted, punched and kicked, causing him to fall backwards off the kerb and into the road.



A second victim, a man aged in his 60s, intervened to aid the first victim and he was punched repeatedly.



A third victim, a woman aged in her 50s, attempted to intervene and was pushed to the ground.



The first victim was taken to hospital for treatment to serious life-changing injuries, which included a fractured left cheek, fractured skull and bleed on the brain. He is still recovering from his injuries.



Following enquiries by officers, Parker was arrested at his home address at around 8.15pm on Friday 1 July 2022.



Detective Inspector Rhys Griffiths, of Dorset Police, said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack on a member of the public, which resulted in the victim sustaining serious injuries that they will have to live with for the rest of their life.



“We absolutely will not tolerate violent offending of this nature and as this case demonstrates, we will do all we can to identify offenders and bring them before the court so they can face the consequences of their actions.”