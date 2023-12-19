SUBSCRIBE
A man has been jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of sexual offences

Vaclav Kopcil, 52, of All Saints Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, sexual activity with a child, and two counts of rape of a female aged under 16 years.
The trial heard that the offences took place in the Portsmouth area during a five year period between, between September 2009 and April 2014. The victim was just 10 years old at the time of the first offence.
Kopcil pleaded not guilty to the offences, however a jury found him guilty on all counts following a seven day trial.
Kopcil appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, 15 December where he was sentenced for 18 years in prison.
For more information on the support available, and how to report to police, please visit www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/rape-sexual-assault-support/

