A man has been jailed for 28 years for the murder of his ex-wife who died in a fire in Stoke-on-Trent

Georgian Constantin, 42, of Stoke-on-Trent, has been sentenced at Stafford Crown Court this afternoon (Tuesday 31 October) after he was found guilty of the murder of 40-year-old Valentina Cozma by a jury on 12 October.



He was also sentenced for making threats to kill a man from Stoke-on-Trent.



At approximately 3pm on 9 February 2023, neighbours and passers-by reported hearing screams from a house on Campbell Road, Stoke, and called emergency services.



Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived quickly but the kitchen, located at the rear of the house, was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading. When the fire was finally brought under control, fire crews discovered Valentina’s body lying below the back window in the middle room. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.30pm. No-one else was in the property at the time of the fire.



A post mortem established that she died due to the effects of fire.



Fire investigation experts discovered that the fire started in the kitchen which was heavily fire damaged compared to other areas of the house. Petrol was used to start this fire. Significantly, a plastic bottle was found in the back yard containing petrol. Swabs taken from the cap on the bottle were examined and were found to contain a major DNA profile that matched the defendant.



Valentina had been in a relationship with Georgian for a number of years. They separated the month before Valentina’s death and he moved out of the family home on Campbell Road.



The court heard that, on 7 February 2023, two days before Valentina’s death, Constantin was seen on CCTV purchasing a green plastic jerry can, filling it up with petrol and paying for it at Sainsbury’s petrol station on nearby London Road. Constantin did not own a car.



On 8 February 2023, CCTV footage showed a figure wearing a padded coat with the hood up. It also showed the figure crouching below the low wall in front of Valentina’s house for around 45 seconds before standing up and walking away. It was put to the jury that one common sense conclusion was that Constantin was putting the petrol there in anticipation of his attack the following day.



On 9 February 2023, Constantin went into two shops in Hanley to try to sell his laptop saying he ‘needed money’. The shops declined to buy it and this same laptop was found at the scene near to Valentina’s body.



After he visited the shops, CCTV showed Constantin walking along Campbell Road and reaching over the wall at Valentina’s house, retrieving something and putting it into his rucksack and walking away just before 2.20 pm.



The court heard that Constantin had arranged to meet Valentina at her house saying he was going to give her some money. Further CCTV footage shows Constantin outside Valentina’s house again at 2.32pm, just minutes before the fire.



Within minutes of the fire, and using Valentina’s phone, Constantin sent her boyfriend a voice message saying he ‘has sorted her out and was coming for him’.



He was captured on CCTV at 2.48pm moving away from Campbell Road towards Hanley.



The defendant then fled to London, where he was arrested five days later by our officers.



Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, of our Major Investigations Department, said:

“Today’s sentence reflects the gravity of Georgian Constantin’s crimes.



“This is a tragic case in which a caring mother, who was trying to build a better life for herself and her son, was taken away by Constantin’s self-centred actions.



“My thoughts remain with Valentina’s son and the rest of her family.”