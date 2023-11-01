A man has been jailed for two years for a drugs offence dating back to 2021

Kye Bell, 21, of Tamworth, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on 24 October 2023 for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, following a four-day trial in August 2023

We arrested Mr Bell in June 2021, following a stop search, during which he tried to escape.

He had initially been spotted on a cycle path near to Pennine Way, where officers witnessed him engaging in a hand-to-hand exchange with another man, before riding off on an e-scooter.

We found Mr Bell again shortly after, this time by the side of a vehicle. After trying to escape, he was arrested nearby.



Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, who led the case, said: “It’s pleasing to see that another dealer has been taken off our streets.

“Many people will know the harmful effects that drug taking can have on individuals and communities, which is why targeting and eliminating their supply remains one of our chief aims.

“I trust that this sentencing will reassure the people of Staffordshire that we are doing all we can in the fight against drugs and drug dealers.”