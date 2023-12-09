a man has been sentenced to 26 weeks for possessing a knife at birmingham new street station

Jermaine Mubaraka, 20, of Ashcroft Court, Barnet, London, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place at Northampton Crown Court on 17 November 2023. He will carry out his sentence at a young offenders facility. He was also ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.



On Friday 5 May this year, at around 1.30pm, plainclothes officers noticed Mubaraka acting unusually at Birmingham New Street. As officers approached him, he ran off towards the city centre and threw a bag over a bridge which landed on top of a train. Officers caught Mubaraka and recovered the discarded bag. Inside the bag was a Rambo-style knife. He was arrested immediately and taken into custody.



Speaking about the sentence, Police Constable Mason Monger said:

“Whether we are in police uniform or in plain clothes, we always know what to look out for when it comes to suspicious activity at stations or onboard trains. Mubaraka’s behaviour that day in May was a clear indication that he was up to no good and our suspicions were proved to be correct.

“Carrying this kind of knife in a public place is a crime, even if it is in a bag, and we will always take a zero-tolerance approach. Mubaraka’s actions that day were reckless and dangerous, and I hope he takes the time to think about what he did and the devastation this could have potentially caused.”