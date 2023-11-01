A man has been sentenced to over five years in prison for a drug offence

Charles Harris, aged 29, of Outwell Road, Emneth appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday 27 October after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply a class A drug, namely cocaine.

Harris was arrested on Saturday 2 September 2023 by officers who stopped a vehicle he was a driving. He was detained and searches of his vehicle found 1kg of cocaine. Two mobile phones and a quantity of cash were also seized.

Following his arrest, Harris was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning. His home address was also searched where officers found a further three mobile phones. He was later charged with possession with intent to supply.

Harris was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison.

Investigating officer, DC Charlotte Bunting said: “Our officers are working every day to challenge and disrupt those who choose to distribute drugs in Norfolk.