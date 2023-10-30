A man has died after a fatal RTC in Cannock

A man has died after a collision involving a motorbike and a car in Cannock, yesterday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Eastern Way, near to the Churchbridge roundabouts, Cannock, at 12.38pm. Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

“Ambulance crews immediately began administering specialist trauma care, but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

“The car driver was uninjured in the incident.”