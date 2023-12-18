A man has died following a collision in Chippenham

Emergency services were called to the junction of Gladstone Road and Avenue La Fleche at 5.20pm on Sunday 16 December following a report that a pedestrian had collided with a vehicle.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s from Chippenham, sadly died at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.

We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who saw or may have dash cam footage of a white BMW or a red Vauxhall Corsa in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation team on 01225 694597 and quote log number 229 of Sunday, December 17.

Alternatively, email [email protected].