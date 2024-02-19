West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 8.22pm to Soho Road, Handsworth in Birmingham and sent three ambulances, three paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a Critical Care Car from the Air Ambulance Service to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, we found three patients from the cars.

“The first was a man who was a passenger in one of the cars. He had sustained life-threatening injuries and received advanced life support and advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

“Unfortunately, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“A woman from one of the cars was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

“A man who was the driver of one of the cars was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained injuries which were not believed to be life threatening. He was conveyed to Sandwell District Hospital for further assessment.”

“A further man from one of the cars was assessed by ambulance staff and did not require treatment. He received self care advice before being discharged at the scene.”