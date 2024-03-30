A man has had his prison sentence extended after he rammed a police car in a desperate bid to escape

Zeeshan Ellam, 26, was spotted by officers driving a silver Peugeot 308 at about 11am on Friday, 15 September last year, in Constable Road, St Ives.

Ellam turned left into Rubens Way where he reversed into a parking space.

The officers pulled in front of the Peugeot and activated their blue lights, but Ellam rammed the police car and made good his escape by driving through a car park, a small fence and over a footpath onto Reynolds Way.

The car wasn’t found until Monday, 18 September, in Wyton.

Ramming the police car caused more than £2,000 of damage.

Ellam handed himself in at Thorpe Wood Police Station, in Peterborough, on Friday, 29 September, as he knew he was wanted for prison recall.

Yesterday (27 March), at Cambridge Crown Court, Ellam, of HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough, was jailed for 16 months, having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and criminal damage.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years and will have to take an extended re-test.