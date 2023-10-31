A man has pleaded guilty after shouting racist insults at a bus driver in Feltham



Hardy Jalloh, 34 of Granville Avenue, N16 pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence after abusing a bus driver on board a 116 bus on Staines Road, Feltham.



Jalloh swore at the bus driver and then called him a “terrorist” and “Hamas”.



He was arrested on Thursday, 26 October after starting an argument with the bus driver and charged the following day.



Chief Inspector Stephen Warnes, who led the investigation, said: “We will not tolerate any form of hate crime, or tolerate anyone inciting violence.



“We continue to work alongside our colleagues at Transport for London (TfL) to ensure their staff and Londoner’s can go about life without suffering abusive behaviour.”



Jalloh was charged with a public order offence under Section 4A Public Order Act, a racially aggravated offence under Section 31 of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998 and possession of cannabis.



He appeared at West London Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 28 October, pleaded guilty to all offences and was bailed to appear at the same court on Monday, 27 November.



The Met is listening to and working with London communities and partners to make sure they feel safe in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.



Hundreds of officers are providing high visibility patrols across the capital.



At the same time we are relentless in targeting those who commit hate crimes, with more than 70 arrests carried out so far for offences relating to the Israel/Hamas conflict.



If you experience or witness hate crime, please report it to police on 101 or in an emergency on 999.