A man is to appear at court after an officer was injured during an incident in Chatham town centre

On Monday 30 October 2023, two constables were on patrol when they saw a man they suspected was breaching his criminal behaviour order by remaining in the High Street.

He was detained after which it is alleged one of the officers was pushed to the ground and suffered a serious hand injury. It is reported the second officer was also assaulted before the suspect was taken into custody.

Stephan Topliss, of no fixed address, was later charged by investigators from the Medway Victim Based Crime Team with inflicting grievous bodily harm, assault by beating, resisting an officer in the execution of their duty, a public order offence and breaching his criminal behaviour order.

Mr Topliss, aged 30, was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 31 October.