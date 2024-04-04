UK News in Pictures

A man who drove a quad bike at a police officer, resulting in serious leg injuries, has been jailed for four years

Judge Rules Against Boat-Owners Flouting Thames Mooring Rules

Emergency Responce to Ordnance Discovery at Medmerry Beach

Father and son jailed for drug conspiracy 

Jail for man carrying kitchen knife at station in Manchester

A man who drove a quad bike at a police officer, resulting in serious leg injuries, has been jailed for four years

screenshot 2024 04 04 at 04.05.36

Glen Burdess was riding the quad bike on a field in Mendip Close, in Peterlee, on the afternoon on Wednesday, September 13, when he spotted officers nearby.

He refused to stop to speak with them, instead driving directly a one of them – resulting in him fracturing his tibia and fibula.

The 27-year-old then fled the scene and was arrested by officers and later charged.

Burdess, of Peterlee, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Durham Crown Court at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to four years in prison and banned from driving for 66 months when he appeared at the same court today.

