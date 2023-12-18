SUBSCRIBE
A man who planned to kill a Christian preacher at Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park has been jailed
A man who planned to kill a Christian preacher at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park has been jailed

Edward Little, 22, conducted research into firearms, the location of the planned attack, and his intended target.

He also made arrangements to purchase a firearm before being arrested by police en route from his home in Brighton to London to buy the weapon.

Following his arrest on September 23, 2022, an examination of Little’s digital devices revealed he held multiple social media accounts across different platforms using false names, including Telegram, Theema, Instagram and Snapchat.

Between 27 July and 7 August 2022, Little downloaded extremist Islamic material and the day before his arrest viewed YouTube videos primarily concerned with firearms and Jihad.

On September 28, 2022, while Little was being interviewed, he attacked a police officer after launching himself from his chair over the table. He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and was sentenced eight months’ imprisonment.

Today at the Central Criminal Court, he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 16 years, for preparation to commit acts of terrorism after pleading guilty in May 2023.

