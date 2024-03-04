Liam Haliday, 23, was seen by police officers getting into a taxi outside his home in St Ives Road, Hemingford Grey, on 1 November.

They stopped the taxi, but Haliday attempted to escape and ran onto a nearby driveway where he threw the bag of cocaine onto a garage roof.

After his arrest, he was found to be carrying cannabis, scales, deal bags, a burner phone, £90 in cash, and an iPhone in his bag.

Haliday appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (29 February) where he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison, having pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Detective Constable Matthew Filby, who investigated, said: “Haliday was caught in the act by our vigilant neighbourhood police officers who also secured the evidence required for a prosecution.

“Cocaine and other class A drugs trap people in addiction, leaving communities to bear the consequences. We are dedicated to pursuing drug dealers and bringing them before the courts.”