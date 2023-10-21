A man who was injured during an altercation in Littlehampton has died in hospital

Police were alerted by doctors at Worthing Hospital after a 74-year-old man was admitted on Friday 6 October with a serious head injury.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the man sadly died from his injuries on Tuesday 17 October. He has since been identified as Ernest Harrison and his next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Debbie Birch said: “We are working hard to establish the circumstances that led to Mr Harrison being injured.

“We believe he was involved in an altercation in High Street, near the Kamsons Pharmacy and Sweet Dreams & Bubbles shop, between 6pm and 7pm on Friday 6 October.

“Our enquiries suggest the area was busy with people at that time and we’re asking anyone who witnessed the altercation or the build-up to it, to please get in touch.”

A 21-year-old man and 15-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent have been re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. They have been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

Officers will be continuing to conduct enquiries in the area and so the public can expect to see an increased police presence while this is ongoing. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak with an officer.

Anyone with information relating to what happened is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Glynde.