A man whose horse trampled a hunt protestor has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison

On the morning of September 5, 2020, the Pytchley Hunt were in the Sibbertoft area of Northamptonshire when they came upon a group of hunt protestors. An altercation ensued whereby body cameras and camcorders held by the protestors were damaged by members of the hunt, before Christopher Mardles, aged 27, previously of Petworth, West Sussex, rode his horse in the direction of members of the protest and collided with a man in his 60s. As a result of the incident, the man had to be airlifted to hospital with broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a split shoulder blade and nerve damage. In his victim personal statement, the man wrote: “I still keep playing that moment over in my head all the time. I thought I was going to die, I really did. I was out to campaign, but I didn’t ask for that, I didn’t deserve that. I can’t understand that he was so unconcerned, that he didn’t even look back. I keep seeing that moment and him just galloping on. I was screaming out in pain and they just carried on hunting.” At a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court in March of this year, Mardles pleaded guilty to Section 20 – wounding, and at the same court yesterday (Thursday, November 9), was sentenced to one year and six months in prison.