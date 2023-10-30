A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a woman in Croydon





Sahil Sharma – 23 of Ash Tree Way, Croydon will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 31 October charged with the murder of 19-year-old Mehak Sharma.



The charge relates to an incident at an address in Ash Tree Way, Croydon on Sunday, 29 October.



Mehak’s next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits.



A special post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 31 October.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation, including anyone who saw or heard a disturbance on Sunday afternoon at the address in Ash Tree Way, is asked to call police.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via X(Twitter) @MetCC. Please quote CAD 4546/29OCT

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

