Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe

A Met police officer has been dismissed after he made inappropriate remarks to female officers while on duty

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
A misconduct hearing found that Sergeant Neil Shipsey, who was based in the Central East Command Unit was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to authority, respect & courtesy and discreditable conduct.

On 20 November 2021, Sgt Shipsey made unwanted and sexualised remarks towards colleagues who were with him in a police vehicle.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets said: “Sgt Shipsey’s behaviour was completely unacceptable. There is no excuse for these type of comments or for making those subject to his remarks feel uncomfortable while at work.

“Our officers know that they must account for their actions and it is right that Sgt Shipsey has faced a misconduct hearing and will no longer be able to work within policing.”

A misconduct investigation was launched by the Directorate of Professional Standards in 2021.

Sgt Shipsey will be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

