A murder investigation is under way following a stabbing in Islington

Police were called at 7.30pm on Monday, 11 December to reports of a fight on Tufnell Park Road, N7.



Officers attended and found a 21-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service; despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died there in the early hours of Tuesday, 12 December.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.



A 17-year-old male was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and taken to a north London police station where he remains.



A crime remains in place at the location.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6283/11Dec.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.