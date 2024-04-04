A murder investigation is underway after a man died in hospital following a reported assault in Chatham

Kent Police was called at around 4.55pm on Monday 1 April 2024, after the man in his 30s was found with injuries at a property in the High Street. He was taken by air ambulance to a London hospital where his death has since been confirmed.

It is alleged the victim may have been assaulted earlier in the day between 11am and 2pm in Magpie Hall Road, near the junction with Newnham Street. Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are also investigating reports he suffered injuries during a previous assault in the High Street. This happened between the junctions with Upbury Way and Institute Road, at around 10.45pm on Saturday 30 March.

On Thursday 4 April, a 43-year-old local man was arrested in connection with the investigation. A second man who was detained on Monday 1 April has now been released without charge.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed either of the incidents to call the appeal line. Drivers with dashcam and residents with private CCTV in the area, are also asked to check for relevant footage. Anyone with information should call 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/52286/24. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.