The grim incident unfolded on Dahlia Road in Mitcham earlier today. (Wednesday 28th January 2026) Eye-witnesses say a person was struck by a vehicle and sadly passed away.

Emergency Services Responding

Emergency teams rushed to the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Road Safety Warning

This tragic death is a stark reminder to drivers to stay alert, especially in busy residential areas like Dahlia Road. Stay tuned for updates.

We have reached out to the Met Police and the London Ambulance Service.