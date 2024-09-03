A person has been injured following a three-vehicle collision on the A2 near Dartford earlier today

The incident occurred at around 3:27 pm on the coastbound A2, between the M25 junction and the Bean junction, leading to significant traffic disruption in the area. Kent Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB), and Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) all responded to the scene.

One person has been reported injured, though the extent of their injuries has not been disclosed. Fire crews were on hand to assist paramedics in treating the injured party.

The crash caused a complete standstill on the A2 coastbound, with traffic delays of up to 55 minutes reported, stretching back towards the M25 Junction 2. As of now, all lanes have reopened, but residual delays continue to affect traffic.

A spokesperson for Kent Police confirmed: “Kent Police was called to the A2, coastbound at Dartford following reports of a collision involving three vehicles. Officers attended, along with SECAMB and KFRS. One person has reported injuries. One lane is open.”

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or consider alternative routes as traffic clears.