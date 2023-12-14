a prisoner at hmp elmley in sheppey is facing an additional sentence after he carried out further sex offences within prison

Terrance Kamara repeatedly exposed himself to a member of prison staff after they responded to him pressing an emergency alarm bell. Kamara would request items such as a pen or paper, and when the victim returned he would be exposed and committing an indecent act.

The 27-year-old had initially been sentenced in October 2022 for two-and-a-half years, following a string of sex offences earlier that year which included three incidents of indecent exposure.

His latest offences in the prison, located close to the village of Eastchurch, happened during July, August and October 2022 and led to him being charged by Kent Police with three counts of exposure. Kamara was also charged with the sexual assault of another victim inside the prison, as well as an assault on an emergency worker.

Kamara, previously from Tilbury, Essex pleaded guilty to all the charges and on 30 November 2023 was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court to a further 56 weeks’ imprisonment. He was also added to the sex offender register for 10 years.

Detective Sergeant James Greagsby of the Prison Crime Investigation Team said: ‘We are committed to tackling violence, abuse and intimidation against women, regardless of where these offences may take place. Staff working in prisons are no different and should not have to accept being subjected to such appalling actions during the course of their duties. Just like any other victim of sexual offences, the abuse suffered at the hands of offenders like Kamara can have lasting and sometimes devastating effects.’