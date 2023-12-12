A prolific Barnsley thief is behind bars at Christmas after being jailed for a spree of shoplifting offences at the same shop

Ashley Walmsley, 28, of Kirk View, Hoyland, stole over £300 worth of products from a One Stop store in Hoyland over a 10-day period between 26 November and 6 December.

He plundered a random selection of items, including Nescafe coffee sachets, packets of meat, bottles of wine, tubs of sweets and on one occasion, 100 bars of chocolate worth £150.

Walmsley was arrested by officers and charged with six thefts. He pleaded guilty to all the offences at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (7 December) and was sentenced the same day to 12 weeks in prison.

Police Constable Megan Warren, of Barnsley South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Walmsley has shown a flagrant disregard for the law and his crimes were aggravated by the fact he committed these offences while he was on bail.

“They were deemed so serious that a judge had no choice but to pass a custodial sentence and I hope that Walmsley’s spell behind bars will give him an opportunity to reflect on his behaviour.

Shoplifting is far from a victimless crime and shop workers and retailers should not have to deal with thieves during the busy and stressful festive retail period.

We will continue working with local retail outlets to ensure they are aware of the best crime prevention advice and we hope the sentence given to Walmsley sends out a clear message that shoplifting will not be tolerated here in South Yorkshire.