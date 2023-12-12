A rapist has been sentenced to more than ten years in prison after sexually abusing a child in Canterbury

Eliot Dobkin, a 35-year-old man from Stamford Hill in London, raped and sexually assaulted a young girl at a property in February 2023. The victim came forward and disclosed what had happened to her and the matter was reported to Kent Police.

Dobkin was arrested in London on Friday 3 March and charged. He denied all the allegations against him and was put before a jury at Canterbury Crown Court where on Friday 1 September he was found guilty of two counts of rape, sexual activity with a child and attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison on Tuesday 12 December 2023. He will serve a further three-and-a-half years on licence upon his release and is subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma Garcia-Solley, from the force’s Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘The victim’s bravery in this case has helped us to ensure Dobkin pays the price for his actions and is put behind bars where he will no longer pose a danger to children. He specifically targeted his victim and then carried out these appalling offences and we are only pleased that he did not get away with it.

‘I would urge anyone who has suffered sexual abuse to report it to us as soon as possible so that we can take steps to bring the perpetrators to justice.’

If you have been a victim of child abuse or you know someone who has, you can find support and advice on our website along with details on how to report incidents to Kent Police.