A renewed appeal has been issued by detectives to mark the five-year anniversary of the disappearance and murder of New Ash Green woman Sarah Wellgreen

Sarah was last seen in the Bazes Shaw area during the evening of 9 October 2018, and reported missing two days later.

An extensive investigation into her disappearance led to the arrest of her ex-partner Ben Lacomba, who in 2019 was convicted of Sarah’s murder and sentenced to life, with a minimum jail term of 27 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: ‘Lacomba has always refused to tell anyone what he did to Sarah and sadly her body has never been found. Whilst Sarah’s killer may have faced justice for her murder, not knowing where she was left continues to cause considerable pain and distress to her loved ones.

‘We continue to appeal for any new information which may help us identify new lines of enquiry and are asking people to cast their minds back five years, to anything at the time which may have seen unusual or suspicious.

‘Lacomba would almost certainly have moved Sarah’s body in his car, a red Vauxhall Zafira taxi, with writing on the side. We believe it is very likely he then concealed her remains in a rural area, surrounding New Ash Green, Longfield or a location towards Sevenoaks.’

The search for Sarah’s body remains one of the largest in Kent Police’s history with more than 1,300 locations examined. At its height, the operation involved around 120 officers a day using police dogs, drones, and the marine unit.

Det Ch Insp Kimber added: ‘Any detail, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could be the clue which one day leads to a breakthrough. Sarah was a much-loved daughter, sister, and mother to five children, and if she was alive today would be approaching her 52nd birthday.

‘We remain determined to find out what happened to her and hope that one day her loved ones will have the opportunity to lay her to rest in a place of their choosing.’

If you have any information which may assist officers call 01622 654863, quoting reference 46/XY/9631/18. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or complete the online form on the website.