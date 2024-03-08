Officers were called on Monday 5 March where at around 11.30pm a man was reported to have entered a house in York Road.

When inside he is alleged to have threatened the victim and also demanded money. During the robbery the offender was also reported to have assaulted the victim and caused damage to the property.

The offender is alleged to have made the victim get into a car where he drove towards a nearby cashpoint, however the suspect collided with a stationary car and fled the scene.

Following the incident officers launched an investigation and on Wednesday 6 March a man was arrested.

Among other charges, Billy Friend, 43, of Star Lane, Orpington, has been charged with robbery, criminal damage, kidnap, aggravated vehicle taking and injury caused by accident and serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 8 March.