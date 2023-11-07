A second suspect has been charged with attempted murder following a report of a serious assault in Rochester

Kent Police was called after a man suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds at a High Street property, at around 9pm on Thursday 2 November 2023.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the man, who is in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. He has since been discharged. A woman who was known to the victim was subsequently arrested on Sunday 5 November.

The Crown Prosecution Service later authorised a charge of attempted murder for Maisey Barrett, of High Street, Rochester. The 27-year-old was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place and was remanded to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 7 November.

Daniel Baker, also of High Street, Rochester, was previously charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place. The 29-year-old, who was also known to the victim, appeared before the same court on Saturday 4 November. He was remanded in custody to appear at a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 4 December.